According to reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Ruben Neves is said to likely stay in the Premier League this season.

25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Neves has been a popular figure in this summer transfer window.

According to the Telegraph, footballing giants Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the Portugal international.

It is also said that Wolves are demanding a fee of £70million for Neves, and that could be a fee well worth paying for Man Utd, who need to replace departing free agent Paul Pogba.

During his final game of the season, Neves admitted that his future at Molineux Stadium was uncertain, with the midfielder said to be a long-term target for Barcelona.

Wolves finished 10th in the Premier League last season, with star man Neves having played his part in the club’s success.

The 25-year-old made 36 appearances for the West Midlands club last season, scoring 4 goals and contributing to 2.

According to The Athletic, no clubs that have shown an interest in Neves have made a formal move for the midfielder.

So, for now, it seems Neves, who has two years remaining on his contract, will stay in Bruno Lage’s plans for next season.

This is a bit of a surprise, as United would surely do well to pursue him, especially as little progress is being made on signing Frenkie de Jong, according to the print edition of Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.