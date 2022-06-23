Ruud van Nistlerooy raids Wolves as he begins new era at PSV Eindhoven

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Ruud van Nistlerooy has taken charge of his first senior job as a football manager this summer, replacing Roger Schmidt at PSV Eindhoven. It hasn’t taken long for the Dutchman to return to England in order to strengthen his squad.

PSV have already brought in goalkeeper Walter Benitez from Nice this summer and their second defensive reinforcement comes from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dutch right-back Ki-Jana Hoever arrived from Liverpool in 2020 for a fee of £8.82m, but has failed to make an impression at Molineux so far, winning just 25 appearances.

He will now be returning to the Netherlands, from where Hoever orginally arrived, on a season-long loan deal as per the PSV website. Hoever has promised much since his days as a youth team player at Ajax, but has failed to show the same expertise in senior football. Both Wolves and van Nistlerooy will be hoping he matures next season, as his price was not insignificant for a younger player without much experience.