Sadio Mane reveals decision-making process behind Bayern Munich move

Following their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, it quickly became clear that they would be attempting the trophy next year without Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward played well in the final and arguably came closest to opening the scoring, forcing the a remarkable save from Thibaut Courtois. Yet it sounds as if a decision was taken even before the final.

Mane was unveiled by Bayern Munich on Tuesday on a rooftop in Munich’s historical centre, after a £35m agreement was reached between the two clubs. Although he only had a year left on his deal, Liverpool showed goodwill in allowing Mane to leave without too much of battle.

Speaking about the move to SkySports, Mane explained that he didn’t take long to make up his mind about the move.

“I was really, really clear in my mind. When I was told about the interest from Bayern we discussed it. I think it wasn’t even days, just seconds and I made my decision.”

“I think it’s the right decision, the right time and the right club. As a Bayern supporter or a Bayern player, you know already the project of the club. If you play for this club you need to know you’re here to fight for all the trophies possible.”

His loss will be felt keenly by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. Over the six years he played at Anfield, Mane can point to consistent performances which yielded six trophies and 120 goals. Although Liverpool are well-stocked in the forward department, Mane was able to lead the line through many difficult moments, which is something that Liverpool’s newer recruits will have to learn to do.