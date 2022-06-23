Agents working on a deal to sell West Ham star this summer

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek could reportedly make a surprise exit from the club this summer.

The Czech Republic international has been in talks over a new contract with the Hammers, but these negotiations have stalled.

According to Claret and Hugh, Soucek’s representatives are now holding talks over a move abroad or to another Premier League club for their client.

Soucek has shone for West Ham since his arrival, though he was not quite as impressive last season as he was the year before.

One imagines David Moyes would do well to keep Soucek at the club, but there might also be a case for letting him go if a good enough offer comes in.

