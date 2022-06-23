Tottenham Hotspur offer out Harry Winks to shock candidate outside of England

Brentford FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur appear to have come round to the idea of Harry Winks leaving this summer. As Antonio Conte plans his assault on next season, a departure for Winks would be a solid method of raising funds for future acquisitions.

The academy graduate has found himself surplus to requirements under Conte and eight years after his debut, Winks may be gracing pastures new come the start of next season. According to 90min, Spurs have not been shy about offering him out, with Crystal Palace, Brentford, Everton and Leicester City all cited as potential destinations.

The likes of Calvin Bassey and Alfredo Morelos have won admirers around Europe at Rangers.

It had been rumoured on Thursday that Winks might be used as a makeweight in a deal for Everton’s Richarlison too. Yet a shock candidate was included in the list of clubs that Tottenham have offered Winks to – Rangers.

It remains to be seen both whether Winks would be interested in a move to the Scottish Premiership and equally whether Rangers could afford the transfer fee and his salary. Steven Gerrard’s spell in Glasgow and their Europa League run last season have highlighted how Rangers can act as the perfect launchpad for a career. Yet even if Rangers attracted the likes of Aaron Ramsey to the club last January, it would still be a surprise to see Winks shun Premier League interest in favour of a move north of the border.

 

More Stories about Brentford FC
Tottenham could try swap deal to beat Chelsea to forward transfer, initial talks already held
Everton and Tottenham hold talks over transfer of 26-year-old
Crystal Palace confirm new kit sponsor after ending Puma deal
More Stories Brentford FC Crystal Palace FC everton fc Harry Winks Leicester City FC Tottenham Hotspur FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.