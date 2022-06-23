Tottenham set to get the jump on Man United in race for Everton star

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make a bid for Everton star Richarlison in the coming days with Manchester United also interested in the Brazilian.

The centre-forward’s agents are set to meet with the Spurs board in the near future reports GOAL and the North London side plans on making a formal offer to Everton this month.

Earlier today, it was reported by the Evening Standard that Spurs are expected to pursue deals for Raphinha and Richarlison rather than Gabriel Jesus and now GOAL’s information adds to the rumours surrounding the Everton star’s move to London.

The Brazilian played a key role in keeping the Toffees up last season with his goals late on in the campaign and the 25-year-old grabbed 10 goals in total for the Merseyside club in the Premier League and has a contract with the club until 2024, therefore a fee for the forward could be pricey.

Richarlison is also a subject of interest amongst Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich states GOAL, with United the most likely to make a move out of the three teams as they search for a wide player. The Red Devils are also interested in Ajax star Antony reports Fabrizio Romano, which could play into the hands of Tottenham should the Manchester club pursue that option.

The Everton star is said to want to have sorted out his future after his holiday in Brazil comes to an end and with Champions League football to offer the 25-year-old, could the Everton forward be on his way to London?