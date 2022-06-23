Tottenham could try swap deal to beat Chelsea to forward transfer, initial talks already held

Tottenham are reportedly open to letting Harry Winks leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, and could try to capitalise on Everton’s interest in him.

Spurs are keen on Everton front-man Richarlison, with one report from the Evening Standard claiming they’re now focusing on him and Raphinha as alternatives to Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

And it seems there’s a chance Tottenham could try to use Winks as part of a swap deal for Richarlison, according to another report from the Evening Standard.

The piece explains that some talks have already taken place with Everton as they target a move for Winks, who has struggled for playing time at Spurs for some time now.

This could be smart business by THFC if they pull it off, though it’s likely to be a major worry for Chelsea, who are also pursuing Richarlison, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues urgently need to strengthen up front after the struggles of Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and others, and they’re known to be pursuing a similar style of attacking player in the form of Raheem Sterling, as per BBC Sport and others.