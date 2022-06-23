Villarreal boss Unai Emery is backing Manchester United target Pau Torres for the very top.

The left-sided centre-back has been heavily linked with United, while Tottenham are also said to remain interested having had a bid accepted for the defender last simmer.

In the end, the defender decided to stay in order to play for his hometown club in the Champions League, and that proved a wise decision.

The Yellow Submarine reached the semi-finals of the competition for only the second time in their history, following on from their Europa League title.

But things could be different for Torres this summer, with Villarreal willing to strike a deal if there is a top club the centre-back wants to sign for.

It is still going to cost the likes of United or Tottenham more than £50million, but Emery has already explained exactly what that money would be buying.

“Pau Torres is an amazing player, I think he’s a top player,” he once told football.london.

MORE: Man Utd will have to pay £69million to land target

“I’ve been a coach in Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and I’ve never seen a centre back like Pau Torres.

“I think he’s going to play at the highest level, he’s playing now in the national team but he can play in the top teams in Europe very soon.”