West Ham interested in £75m Southampton star but deal unlikely with other clubs involved

West Ham are interested in signing James Ward-Prowse from Southampton this summer but could be priced out of a deal with other Premier League clubs showing interest as well.

West Ham boss David Moyes is reportedly a big fan of Ward-Prowse and, as a result, he has worked his way onto the Scot’s radar for this summer. The problem for the Irons, however, is the sum of money involved in signing the 27-year-old as the Englishman only penned a new long-term contract last August, meaning his current employers are not necessarily in a serious rush to cash in on their star player.

In addition to this, there is also interest from Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur; this has prompted Southampton to slap a £75million price tag on their captain reports the Daily Mail, with Ward-Prowse’s current deal said to be worth £100,000-per-week.

These figures are certainly going to price West Ham out of any potential deal and journalist Dean Jones sees it this way also. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated: “There is definite interest in James Ward-Prowse, but it’s not particularly likely.

“Saints just don’t want to let this guy go and, when that’s the case, you’ve got to pay over the odds to get them out of that club. You don’t normally see West Ham actually doing that. You hear of them entertaining the idea and you hear of them chasing these players, but then they suddenly look elsewhere and sign somebody else for a third of the price.”

This would be an incredible signing should West Ham get it done but the likelihood is very low at present.