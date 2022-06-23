Former Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane has set his criteria for his next club.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid last summer on the back of two successful spells with the club.

The Frenchman won three Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu, restoring Real Madrid’s European dominance.

Zidane has intentionally taken a break from football after a busy few years in Spain, and he is yet to make moves towards a return.

There have been linked, with Manchester United and PSG both tipped as potential options.

But if the former midfielder is to return, any interested club must fit his criteria, with Zidane only willing to return for certain clubs,.

On his 50th birthday, Zidane gave an interview with L’Equipe via Diario AS.

“Continue training. I still want to do it,” he said. “And then why not be in a project in which I myself am the leader.

“President of a club or manager of a company, for example. I have already started with the Z5 Group, which we started as a family, especially with my brothers Farid, Nordine, James and my sister Lila.

“But we are not there yet. I would like to do a project with people I like, who are competent and trustworthy. In life you have to know how to surround yourself with good people.”

One of the most intense yet realistic links has been between Zidane and PSG, given it would give the former superstar the chance to return to France.

But is seems there is nothing in the offing, with Mauricio Pochetttino in place for now.

“You should never say never. Especially when he is a coach nowadays. But the question is irrelevant. It is not relevant at all,” he added.

“When he was a player, he could choose almost all the clubs. As a manager, there are not fifty clubs that he can go to. There are two or three possibilities. That is the current reality. As a manager, you have far fewer options than as a player.

“If I go back to a club, it’s to win. I say this in all modesty. That’s why I can’t go anywhere. Also for other reasons, you may not be able to go everywhere.”