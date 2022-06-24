Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has handed in a transfer request, and he’s keen on a move to Chelsea.

De Ligt has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Juventus, as he seeks a move away from the club. That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who also claim the Netherlands defender has a €115m release clause in his contract.

It’s unlikely any club is going to be willing to pay that sort of fee for the Juventus defender, but the Italian club won’t want to keep hold of a player who doesn’t want to be there.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking on the Si and Dan Talk Chelsea Podcast, Chelsea are keen to sign De Ligt, and the 22-year-old is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

“De Ligt and Koulibaly are both on Chelsea’s shortlist, I think De Ligt is more likely. He’s interested, his people have intimated that when I’ve spoken to them, and Chelsea are ramping up their interest,” said Jacobs.

With Chelsea already losing Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer, Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to bolster his defence.

The German manager often opts for a back-three system, and De Ligt is no stranger to that. The Dutchman often plays in a back three for his country, so he should be able to adapt to the Chelsea set-up with ease.