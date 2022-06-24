AC Milan hold transfer talks with agents of Aston Villa midfielder

Looking set to miss out on PSG-bound Renato Sanches, AC Milan have reportedly turned their attention to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttomercato Web, who claim the Serie A champions are interested in signing Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Talks between the Italian giants and representatives of Luiz have already taken place with the prospect of playing for a club in the Champions League slowly becoming reality for the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

Despite having just one year left on his contract, the 24-year-old, who joined Villa back in 2019, has always been fiercely loyal to the Midlands club.

After a South American pundit questioned the club’s stature last year, Luiz publicly fired back and, as quoted by Birmingham Live, said: “Just coming on to clarify what’s going on. I didn’t like the way in which he spoke about Aston Villa.

“I looked at his CV here and didn’t even see he played for a big club, outside of Brazil. So who is Neto to speak about Aston Villa that from my perception, my personal view is an European giant.”

Losing Luiz seems like it would serve as a blow to Steven Gerrard but there is no denying his contract is a cause for concern.

Failure to extend his deal would see him walk away for free and when he is one of the Premier League’s most used defensive midfielders (started 31 league games last season), if the Villians do wish to part ways, they will certainly want to recoup a decent fee.