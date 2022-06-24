Having already lost manager Erik ten Hag, who joined Manchester United earlier in the year, Ajax could be set to see several players leave too.

Defensive pairing Lisandro Martinez and Jurrien Timber, along with winger Antony, have all been linked with moves to the English Premier League.

Although there is an easy and obvious connection to make between Ajax’s first-team squad and ten Hag’s Red Devils, suggestions that Brazil’s Antony could become the Dutchman’s new winger have increased in recent weeks.

As per our own sources, ten Hag is desperate for his new employers to sign Antony but the club’s hierarchy remains adamant they must offload before they recruit.

Erik ten Hag is really pushing for Antony but #MUFC have told the Dutchman they want to sell before they commit to trying to sign him (in addition to Frenkie De Jong) ? Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira are top of the ‘to-be sold’ priority list. pic.twitter.com/kr1dfJ8vFv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 24, 2022

That could play into Ajax’s hands and it could also play into United’s rivals’ hands, particularly Chelsea, who, according to the Telegraph, are targeting as many as six new players of their own, with Antony believed to be one of those targets (90min).

The latest in the ongoing saga surrounding the 22-year-old has come from Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder.

Speaking recently to ESPN, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Schreuder said: “We want to keep Antony at Ajax. I want to work with him, and the club knows this.”

Since joining Ajax from Sao Paulo back in 2020, Antony, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 78 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 42 goals along the way.