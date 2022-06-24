Arsenal defender added to Spanish giant’s long list of targets with other club interested

Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin has no future with the Premier League club and is now a subject of interest for two La Liga sides.

The right-back spent last season on loan at Real Betis, where the Spaniard performed as one of the best right-backs in La Liga and the 27-year-old ended up collecting a Copa del Rey winners medal along the way.

Betis hope to secure the Spain international on a permanent deal this summer, but they are under financial restraints and are not the only side chasing his signature.

According to GOAL, Atletico Madrid are another club interested in signing Bellerin from Arsenal during the transfer window but the Spaniard is part of a long list of targets constructed by the La Liga giants.

Tottenham’s Emerson Royal, Pablo Maffeo of Mallorca, RB Leipzig star Nordi Mukiele, Udinese defender Nahuel Molina and Jonathan Clauss from Lens are all on Atletico’s list reports GOAL but the Madrid side have maintained contact with the agents of Bellerin.

What is clear is that Bellerin does not want to stay at Arsenal and the right-back still has a year left on his contract with the Gunners. The 27-year-old was fantastic in Spain last season and wherever he goes the defender will hope to reach those heights again.