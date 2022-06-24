Arsenal have received a fresh boost in their bid to strengthen their squad this summer.

The Gunners need reinforcements as they prepare to return to Europe, aiming to secure a top four finish next season.

But Premier League squad rules mean clubs have to make sure they are meeting the criteria, which stipulates that each club must have a minimum of eight homegrown players.

That’s important to keep in mind because Arsenal have already signed three international players this season, snapping up Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

The international signings could well continue, too, so it’s a good job Arsenal have two new homegrown players.

That’s because Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba will now count as homegrown due to featuring in three Premier League squads before their 21st birthdays.

MORE: Arsenal defender completes Bundesliga move

That will ease Arsenal’s burden in fulfilling the criteria, with the likes of Ben White, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Aaron Ramsdale all qualifying.

Arthur Okonkwo also qualifies, as do returning loan stars such as Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun.