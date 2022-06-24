Barcelona are considering rekindling their interest in Manchester United star Edinson Cavani.

Cavani is set to leave Manchester United this summer, with his contract expiring. The Uruguayan forward struggled with injuries last season, but at 35 years old, Cavani isn’t quite done yet.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are considering making a move for Cavani if they miss out on Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski is reportedly Barcelona’s number one target this summer, but due to financial difficulties, they may have to turn to the free-agent market.

Although Cavani may demand excessive wages, he isn’t going to cost Barcelona anything upfront, which could be key to easing their financial troubles.

The departure of Cavani is likely to see Manchester United dip into the transfer market for a striker this summer. With just Cristiano Ronaldo as a recognised first-team number nine, the 37-year-old could be forced to pay a ridiculous amount of games for somebody his age.

Despite having the physique and fitness of a player much younger than he is, Ronaldo is eventually going to decline physically, and he may struggle to play week in week out, especially with the World Cup in the winter.