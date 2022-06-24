Barcelona are still unsure over the future of Memphis Depay as we move further into the summer transfer window.

The Dutchman only signed for the Blaugrana last summer, joining on a free transfer from Lyon, but he is already being linked with a move away.

Memphis scored 12 goals for Barca in 28 La Liga appearances last season, but it seems Barca feel they can do better.

It’s expected Xavi Hernandez will improve his front line this summer, and if he does, Memphis may be forced out.

Though, amid exit links, Sport have published a fresh report on Memphis’ future at Camp Nou.

MORE: Manchester United readying final de Jong offer

They claim that Barca will keep the forward around for pre-season, including him in the plans for the new season.

But they will do so with the caveat that if they strengthen significantly up top, and if Ansu Fati stays fit following his most recent injury, he will then be offered out towards the end of the window.