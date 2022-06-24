Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic has hinted Serge Gnabry could leave the club this summer, with Arsenal interested in re-signing their former player.

Gnabry didn’t have the most successful spell at Arsenal during the early years of his career. The German winger made just 10 league appearances for the club, before moving on.

Arsenal had been linked with a move to bring Gnabry back to England, according to the Daily Star.

Bayern Munich director Salihamidzic has now spoken out on the future of Gnabry, and he’s hinted they may be forced to sell the winger, as seen in the tweet below.

Salihamidži? on Gnabry situation: "We really want to keep him. I hope that he chooses Bayern. If a player doesn't want to decide for the club, then we can find a solution that makes everyone happy", tells SkyDe. ? #FCBayern Gnabry's current deal expires in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nFJxhNSCdp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

After recently securing the signing of Sadio Mane, Bayern have a plethora of talent in their forward line. The likes of Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, and now Mane make up a deadly forward line, so the German club will be able to replace Gnabry in-house.

Gnabry’s contract expires next summer, so Bayern may be forced to sell in the coming months if he continues to refuse to sign a new contract. A return to Arsenal would interest the North London club, but Gnabry may be worried after his spell in England.

Not only did Gnabry struggle at Arsenal, but a loan spell with West Brom was also just as disappointing, and the 26-year-old is flourishing in Germany.