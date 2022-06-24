Bayern Munich are considering making a move for Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo if they lose Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s agent recently told BILD that the Polish striker has expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer. With his contract expiring next summer, Bayern may be forced to sell him this transfer window, or risk losing him on a free transfer.

According to AS, Lewandowski could be leaving Germany for a move to Barcelona, and Bayern are now considering Ronaldo as his replacement. The Portuguese striker is reportedly unhappy at the club after a disappointing season and their lack of transfer activity, so the 37-year-old could consider a move.

Ronaldo has become accustomed to winning trophies almost every year, something Manchester United failed to achieve last season. Bayern have now won the Bundesliga ten times in a row, so the chance of winning a trophy if he joins the German champions is very high.

Bayern are heavily reliant on Lewandowski’s goals, with the Polish striker scoring 35 in 34 league games last season. They will be desperate to replace him adequately, and if there’s one man who knows where the net is, it’s Ronaldo.

Manchester United will of course be keen to keep hold of their talisman, but if a player is unhappy, it’s often best to allow them to move on.