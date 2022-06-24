Bayern Munich expressed interest in Manchester City star ahead of new contract

Manchester City
Manchester City are said to have seen off interest from a European giant in their bid to keep a key midfielder.

The Citizens have agreed a deal with star midfielder Rodrigo to keep him around under 2027, City standing behind their holding midfielder amid links with Kalvin Phillips.

Rodri has been a pivotal part of City’s success over recent years after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The Spaniard is one of the best holding midfielders in Europe, able to control the pace of play through the middle of the park with ease.

And it’s no surprise to see City move to keep him around, and that’s especially true due to interest from another European giant.

According to Diario AS, Bayern Munich enquired about Rodri’s availability and were monitoring his situation heading into this summer.

But the new contract puts an end to that interest, with the Spain international now very much out of reach for the Bavarians.

