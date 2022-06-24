Bayern Munich star could make incredible welcoming gesture to Mane says player’s father

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Sadio Mane this week and the Senegalese star could already receive an incredible gesture from one of his new teammates.

Mane has joined Bayern on a three-year deal after the German champions paid Liverpool £35million for the forward’s services reported Sky Sports but one thing that wasn’t announced was the number the Senegal international would wear for Die Roten.

The number ten has become synonymous with the Senegal international as the forward wore the number for both Liverpool and Southampton, whilst he dons the shirt with the national team. That shirt, however, is currently occupied by Leroy Sane at Bayern and that has left many wondering what number the 30-year-old would choose.

Mane previously wore the number 19 with Liverpool before switching to ten but that is also taken by Alphonso Davies at the Bundesliga giants. However, to save any potential hassle, should the new Bayern man want the number ten shirt with his new club, the current owner in Sane would have no problem in giving it to him.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Sane would be willing to hand his ten shirt to the 30-year-old says the German winger’s father. Speaking to Radio Futurs Medias via the Daily Mail, Sane’s father states: “Sadio Mane is known with the No 10 at Liverpool and the national team – while at Bayern my son wears it,”

“If Sadio wants the No 10, I’m certain there would be no problem for Leroy to give it to him.”

This would be an incredible gesture from Sane should the German international go through with such an act as many players are touchy over what number they wear. This would be a clear sign of respect from the former Man City star towards Mane and it is a gesture that shouldn’t be taken lightly.