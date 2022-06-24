‘Better signing than Bruno’ – Journalist predicts super signing for Newcastle after Pope deal

BBC journalist Andy Sixsmith has been left in awe of Newcastle’s recruitment this summer.

After securing the signing of Nick Pope from relegated Burnley, Sixsmith has expressed his excitement over Newcastle’s next move in the transfer market.

“There was #NUFC interest in Fabian Ruiz in January – seemingly now again in the summer. A wonderful player with fantastic vision & an incredible left foot, this would be right up there with the Bruno Guimarães signing if #NUFC make a move,” said Sixsmith, speaking on his Twitter.

Comparing Ruiz to Guimaraes will excite Newcastle fans if they do pursue a deal, due to the impact the Brazilian has had during his spell at St James Park so far.