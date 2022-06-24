Leeds winger Raphinha is only interested in a move to Barcelona amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Raphinha’s future has been subject to plenty of speculation this summer, with the Brazilian becoming a revelation since joining Leeds in 2020. The Yorkshire club struggled in the Premier League, only escaping relegation on the final day, so it appears some of their key players could be moving on to progress their careers.

One of those is Raphinha, who has been attracting the interest of Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Barcelona, according to SPORT. However, the report also claims Raphinha isn’t interested in a move to another Premier League side, and he has his heart set on the Spanish giants.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Raphinha will be desperate to prove himself at the highest level to give himself a chance of securing a place in the Brazil squad.

The 25-year-old faces stiff competition, with the likes of Richarlison, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Neymar all battling for similar positions.

Chelsea and Arsenal have shown heavy interest, and with both clubs falling behind their rivals recently, it’s no surprise. Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, and Chelsea struggled to keep up with Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title.