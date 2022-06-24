Chelsea have emerged as front runners for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, as Barcelona fall behind.

Kounde is a regular for Spanish side Sevilla, and has recently begun to break into the French national team. With the World Cup round the corner, Kounde may be exploring the option of joining a Champions League club, and the 23-year-old is not short of interest.

Two clubs who have shown interest are Chelsea and Barcelona, and Spanish outlet AS have now reported that Chelsea have emerged as front runners. Due to financial difficulties at Barcelona, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for them to attract elite players.

Chelsea are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger out the door. Thomas Tuchel’s side could be the ideal destination for Kounde to fulfil his potential, as the Frenchman can learn from some of Chelsea’s experienced players.

Thiago Silva is still playing a pivotal role at Chelsea at 37 years old, and if Kounde can play alongside the veteran defender, he’s only going to get better.

Chelsea usually operate with a three-back system, so there’s no doubt Kounde can get some regular minutes at the club.