Chelsea have entered the race to sign Manchester United transfer target Antony.

Antony’s performances since emerging as a regular in the Ajax team have been impressive, and the 22-year-old has now become a key figure in the Brazil national team.

His performances have also caught the eye of clubs around Europe, and Erik ten Hag has reportedly made Antony one of his key transfer targets this summer, according to 90min.

The Dutch manager is keen to link up with his former player, after working together at Ajax. However, the report also claims that Chelsea are now showing an interest, and have held talks with Antony’s representatives.

Antony may want to show faith in the manager who trusted him and signed him for Ajax from Sao Paulo. However, Manchester United are unable to offer Antony Champions League football, and the same can’t be said for Chelsea.

The Brazilian winger now has to make the decision as to whether to link up with his former manager who knows and trusts him at Manchester United, or look to join Chelsea where he can continue to play at the highest level.

Both clubs should be able to offer him regular first-team football, so it will be interesting to see what decision Antony makes come the end of the transfer window.