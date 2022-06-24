Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners to sign Juventus superstar Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Italy this summer, and there has bee a bombshell development this week.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have been trying to extend the centre-back’s contract beyond 2024 to 2026.

But the two parties disagreed over the release clause desired by Juventus, with the Old Lady wanting a clause worth £98million, while the defender wants a clause below £70million.

According to the report, there was also a disagreement over wages, despite de Ligt being the highest-paid player in the squad.

It’s claimed de Ligt could now leave Juventus altogether, and Chelsea and Manchester United are named as frontrunners.

Chelsea are in need of centre-backs amid the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christenson.

Meanwhile, United also want to strengthen their back-line this summer, and they are armed with a Dutch manager in Erik ten Hag, who worked with de Ligt for two years at Ajax.