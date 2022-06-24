Chelsea and Manchester United favourites to sign defender as contract talks break down

Chelsea and Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners to sign Juventus superstar Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Italy this summer, and there has bee a bombshell development this week.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus have been trying to extend the centre-back’s contract beyond 2024 to 2026.

But the two parties disagreed over the release clause desired by Juventus, with the Old Lady wanting a clause worth £98million, while the defender wants a clause below £70million.

According to the report, there was also a disagreement over wages, despite de Ligt being the highest-paid player in the squad.

It’s claimed de Ligt could now leave Juventus altogether, and Chelsea and Manchester United are named as frontrunners.

Chelsea are in need of centre-backs amid the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christenson.

Meanwhile, United also want to strengthen their back-line this summer, and they are armed with a Dutch manager in Erik ten Hag, who worked with de Ligt for two years at Ajax.

