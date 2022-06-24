Following his takeover from Roman Abramovich, new Chelsea owner and American billionaire Todd Boehly is preparing for his first major transfer window in charge of the Blues.

Although the club, as a whole, are entering a period of transition, including the impending departure of director Marina Granovskaia, one thing remains a constant – the club’s interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

? Senior Premier League sources are expecting Marina Granovskaia to issue a rare formal statement in the near future regarding her position as Chelsea director ? New owners are preparing major staff changes, including new CEO & sporting director, CaughtOffside understands. https://t.co/wukhj5Wo4O — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 3, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

West Ham’s Declan Rice to Chelsea?

Although expected to remain with the Hammers for the new 2022-23 season, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from journalist Dean Jones, who claims Boehly’s Blues may launch a surprise summer approach for the West Ham and England 23-year-old.

“A move for Declan Rice is on the agenda at Chelsea as part of the fast-moving new era of Todd Boehly,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Early indications from sources close to the situation suggest the Blues could even contact West Ham officials in the coming weeks with a fresh approach to signing the England midfielder.”

How much would Declan Rice cost Chelsea?

Despite being a former academy player, Chelsea, along with the likes of Manchester United, are crying out for a player who is capable of playing the role Rice does.

However, with his price tag set at a staggering £150m, reaching an agreement is going to take a lot of time and a lot of effort.

“The first thing to say is that he is not for sale,” Moyes told reporters earlier in the year, as quoted by The Athletic.

“If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred (million pounds) was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

Joining the Hammers back in 2013, Rice, who made his senior debut for the club on the final day of the 2016-17 season, has since gone on to feature in 192 first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way.