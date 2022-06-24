Chelsea are said to be weighing up attacking options ahead of losing big-money signing Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian returned to the Blues on huge money last summer, but he hasn’t been able to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system.

It seems he will now be sent out on loan to return to Inter Milan this summer, leaving Chelsea in need of strengthening at the top end of the pitch.

According to The Sun, there is only one player the Chelsea players want the club to sign this summer.

It’s claimed senior Blues stars want the club to sign Everton star Richarlison this summer, impressed by the Brazilian’s ‘aggression and tenacity’.

Richarlison is set to be available this summer, reportedly telling Frank Lampard he wants out of Goodison Park this summer.

MORE: Sarri set to make move for Chelsea star this summer

It’s claimed it will take £50million to land his signature this summer, but crucially, it is not the players who decide on incomings, even if the report is true.

Thomas Tuchel and his recruitment staff are likely to carefully consider their options, especially after spending to much to miss with Lukaku last summer.