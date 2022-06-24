Chelsea and Tottenham submit bids for La Liga star with £51.5m release clause

Chelsea and Tottenham are said to be battling for the signing of Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco this summer.

The Blues need to strengthen this summer amid a disappointing season which saw them finish head and shoulders behind title winners Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea appear particularly keen to strengthen up top, braced to lose Romelu Lukaku, who struggled to fit in after his big-money arrival last year.

One year who appears to be attracting Chelsea’s attention is Atletico star Carrasco, but they are not the only club interested.

According to Diario AS, the winger has ‘important offers’ from the Premier League, and from Chelsea and Spurs, in particular.

Carrasco is said to have a £51.5million release clause in his contract that Atleti will likely want met, with Diego Simeone not wanting to sell.

It’s unclear how close the two clubs have come to that release clause, but there is also talk of interest from Newcastle United.

It would be wise of Atleti to use the interest to stand firm in their negotiations.

