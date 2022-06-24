Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Bayern Munich by agent, European giants reject move

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It does seem like Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Manchester United next season. However, according to recent reports, the Portuguese superstar was recently offered to Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga giants turned down the chance to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport’s Patrick Berger, who claims the agents of the 36-year-old attacker offered him to Bayern Munich and although a summer deal was discussed, senior staff ultimately rejected the opportunity.

MORE: Manchester City closing in on £45m deal to sign Leeds United star

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle one step away from signing long-term target
Wayne Rooney and Derby County agree to part ways
Manchester City closing in on £45m deal to sign Leeds United star

After re-joining the Red Devils last summer, Ronaldo, who signed a two-year deal, is set to enter his final year back at Old Trafford.

Although he came under fire last season, Ronaldo still finished the campaign as United’s top goalscorer and the Premier League’s third-highest scorer.

However, with Erik ten Hag set to arrive, ‘can the Dutchman find a way to keep Ronaldo firing?’ is the question on everybody’s lips and only time will tell.

Where do you see the 36-year-old footballing legend playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.