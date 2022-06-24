Cristiano Ronaldo offered to Bayern Munich by agent, European giants reject move

It does seem like Cristiano Ronaldo will be staying at Manchester United next season. However, according to recent reports, the Portuguese superstar was recently offered to Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga giants turned down the chance to sign the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport’s Patrick Berger, who claims the agents of the 36-year-old attacker offered him to Bayern Munich and although a summer deal was discussed, senior staff ultimately rejected the opportunity.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not join Bayern Munich, as reported. ?? The superstar was offered to the Bundesliga side by his agents, sources telling @SPORT1. @Cristiano was open for a move to Germany. But FCB bosses discussed it and said no! @kerry_hau pic.twitter.com/Jtvdu4Ek5a — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 24, 2022

After re-joining the Red Devils last summer, Ronaldo, who signed a two-year deal, is set to enter his final year back at Old Trafford.

Although he came under fire last season, Ronaldo still finished the campaign as United’s top goalscorer and the Premier League’s third-highest scorer.

However, with Erik ten Hag set to arrive, ‘can the Dutchman find a way to keep Ronaldo firing?’ is the question on everybody’s lips and only time will tell.

