Eriksen’s options narrow as club pulls out of race to concentrate on other targets

Tottenham Hotspur have pulled out of the race to sign former player Christian Eriksen this summer.

The Danish international is a free agent during the summer window and many linked the 30-year-old with a move back to his old club. The Londoners did hold talks with the midfielder about a potential summer deal but discussions have not progressed any further, which rules Spurs out of the race states Football Insider.

This leaves Brentford and Manchester United to battle it out for Eriksen’s signature, with reliable journalist David Ornstein telling Hayters TV that he believes the former Spurs player will join Manchester United during the summer window.

The reason for Tottenham stopping their pursuit of the 30-year-old according to Football Insider is that the club are concentrating on other targets and Eriksen is not currently on their radar. It was reported yesterday by the Evening Standard that Spurs are expected to pursue deals for Raphinha and Richarlison, who are now clearly the London club’s main targets for the rest of the window.

Eriksen now needs to decide whether he remains loyal to Brentford for bringing him back into football after the midfielder’s cardiac arrest last summer or pursue a new challenge in Manchester United, who are competing in European football next season.