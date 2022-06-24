Everton are one of the four Premier League clubs showing an interest in former Liverpool player Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has failed to cement a regular place in the PSG side under Mauricio Pochettino, starting only nine games in 2022. The Dutch midfielder could now leave the club, and a return to the Premier League is on the cards.

According to 90min, PSG will allow Wijnaldum to leave the club this summer, with Everton, West Ham, Wolves, and Leicester all interested in securing his signature.

The French club may have to accept a loan move for the 31-year-old, due to his high wages and two years still left on his deal.

The rivalry between Everton and Liverpool doesn’t need explaining, and it’s rare to see a player ply their trade for both clubs during their career.

Everton undoubtedly have to strengthen their midfield this summer, with Fabian Delph’s contract expiring and Donny van de Beek returning to his parent club Manchester United.

Due to the financial difficulties at the Merseyside club, Everton may have to explore the free-agent or loan market this summer in order to reinforce their current squad.

After such a disappointing season, there’s no doubt Everton need to improve multiple areas of the squad, so finding the odd bargain or a temporary loan move may be necessary this transfer window.