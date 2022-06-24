Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United and Newcastle are set to miss out on left-back

Lyon are set to beat both Manchester United and Newcastle to Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia this summer.

The two Premier League clubs were believed to be the frontrunners for the Dutch international’s signature but Lyon have now jumped to the top of the queue for the 22-year-old and will sign the player in the near future.

It was reported this morning by the Daily Mail that the Ligue 1 side submitted a £12million bid for Malacia and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that a deal for the left-back has now been agreed and all that is left is to sort out the final details before the transfer can become official.

Excl: OL are closing on deal to sign left back Tyrell Malacia. Agreement in place with Feyenoord for €15m fee, club sources confirm – so final details now discussed to complete move. ??? #OL English club were also in the race but Malacia wants to work under Dutch coach Bosz. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

This is yet another signing missed out on by Man United so far this window as Malacia’s attacking play style would have perfectly suited the offensive possession-based football that Ten Hag is likely to implement next season at United and would most likely have replaced Luke Shaw at left-back.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies already signed Matt Targett from Aston Villa this summer for their left-back role so missing out on Malacia isn’t too damaging to the club’s plans for next season.