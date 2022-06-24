Greater Manchester Police issue update on case involving 20-year-old

Greater Manchester Police have provided an update on their case involving a 20-year-old, who was arrested at the beginning of the year.

Following a very brief investigation, the unnamed 20-year-old football player was arrested on suspicion of assault, rape, and making threats to kill.

Providing an update on the case, Greater Manchester Police have issued a statement, and as relayed by MEN journalist Samuel Luckhurst, have confirmed the youngster remains on bail following a hearing on 23 June.

