Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has spoken out about his future at the club.

Kepa has spent the last few seasons playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy, after persistent mistakes meant Chelsea decided to buy a new number one.

The Spanish goalkeeper signed for Chelsea for a fee of £71.6m according to Sky Sports, breaking the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper at the time.

With his future now in doubt, Kepa has spoken out about his frustration at a lack of game time.

“Right now I’m a Chelsea player, but what is clear to me is that I want to play more, because I’ve come from a year or two where, when I’ve played, I’ve had great performances,” said Kepa, speaking to Marca.

As a goalkeeper, it’s difficult to ever get a run of games if you’re a number two. For outfield players, they are often brought off the bench and given a chance to express themselves, but this is a rarity for substitute goalkeepers.

“I want to play more. I’m at Chelsea and I want to succeed here. And if I can’t, we would look at different things, because my clear objective is to play,” added Kepa.

Kepa has expressed his desire to be given more game time at Chelsea, but the chances of that seem slim. Mendy has rarely put a foot wrong during his tenure at the club, so the likelihood of Thomas Tuchel opting for Kepa seems minimal at this stage.

A move away from the club would be best for all parties, with Kepa getting regular football, and Chelsea not having a £71.6m player sitting on the bench.