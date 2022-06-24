Leeds player wants to quit Elland Road ASAP as new twist emerges

Leeds United look certain to lose winger Raphinha this summer.

The talented wide-attacker has just two years left on his deal and following interest in his services from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, this summer transfer window looks to be the time that the South American will move on in search of a new challenge.

MORE: Erik Ten Hag played key role in Ralf Rangnick’s Man United dismissal

Despite being close to joining Barcelona after agreeing personal terms with the La Liga giants, Raphinha’s next destination remains as uncertain as ever.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Raphinha is desperate for a deal to materialise soon and although the 25-year-old prefers a switch to Barcelona, both Spurs and Chelsea are upping their pursuit of him – paving the way for a bidding war to break out.

Arsenal is also rumoured to be bullish on the prospect of signing the Brazil international.

Where do you see Raphinha playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.