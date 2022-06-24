Leicester City midfielder signs new long-term deal at the club

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Dewsbury-Hall had an impressive breakthrough season at the club, becoming a key part of Leicester City’s midfielder. With Youri Tielemans’ future uncertain, due to his contract expiring next summer, Leicester were keen to tie down Dewsbury-Hall to avoid a similar situation.

Leicester have now officially announced that Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new deal until 2027, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United set to miss out on Dutch transfer target
Leeds player wants to quit Elland Road ASAP as new twist emerges
Chelsea preparing to make contact to sign £150m midfielder

Leicester fans will be delighted at the news their young talent has put pen to paper on a new deal, especially with the daunting prospect of Tielemans leaving the club.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Tielemans is a target of Arsenal, but they do have other priorities as it stands.

The Belgian midfielder has played a key part in Leicester’s success over the years, but if they can receive a tidy amount for him and continue to develop Dewsbury-Hall, it could be smart business, especially considering the latter didn’t cost them a penny.

After a disappointing Premier League season, Leicester will be wanting to keep hold of their star players as they look to bounce back in August.

More Stories Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.