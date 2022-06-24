Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Dewsbury-Hall had an impressive breakthrough season at the club, becoming a key part of Leicester City’s midfielder. With Youri Tielemans’ future uncertain, due to his contract expiring next summer, Leicester were keen to tie down Dewsbury-Hall to avoid a similar situation.

Leicester have now officially announced that Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new deal until 2027, as seen in the tweet below.

He's just getting started… We're delighted to confirm that @KDH__8 has penned a new long-term deal with the Foxes to 2027 ? #KDH2027 ? — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 24, 2022

Leicester fans will be delighted at the news their young talent has put pen to paper on a new deal, especially with the daunting prospect of Tielemans leaving the club.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Tielemans is a target of Arsenal, but they do have other priorities as it stands.

The Belgian midfielder has played a key part in Leicester’s success over the years, but if they can receive a tidy amount for him and continue to develop Dewsbury-Hall, it could be smart business, especially considering the latter didn’t cost them a penny.

After a disappointing Premier League season, Leicester will be wanting to keep hold of their star players as they look to bounce back in August.