Major transfer twist as Spurs enter race to sign £45m Arsenal-linked striker

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to beat bitter-rivals Arsenal to the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims Antonio Conte’s Lilywhites are hopeful of bringing the Brazilian forward to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in time for next season.

Ahead of Erling Haaland’s arrival, Jesus, 25, would almost certainly see his name fall down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order, so consequently is believed to be allowed to depart the Citizens – so long as a suitable deal can be agreed, of course. Up to this point, it has been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who seemed clear frontrunners to land the 25-year-old but that could all be about to change.

Although Chelsea are still lurking in the background, given their recent takeover, as well as several internal changes, it is fair to assume the Gunners are better placed in the race to sign Jesus than Todd Boehly’s Blues are.

Spurs enter race for Man City’s Gabriel Jesus

However, despite making a superior offer to the South American forward, Arsenal could lose out after Spurs, who have the advantage of playing in next season’s Champions League, held talks with the player’s representatives earlier this week.

Currently valued at £45m (Transfermarkt), it goes without saying, whichever club ends up signing Jesus, they will have to dig deep into their pockets, but the reward of bringing in one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers could far outweigh the initial outlay.