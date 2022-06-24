Man City’s pursuit of Kalvin Phillips brings great news for Arsenal

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Leeds over the transfer of Kalvin Phillips this summer and the news gives Arsenal a big boost in their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus.

City have agreed to pay a fee in the region of £45m to £50m for Phillips reports Sky Sports and the Daily Mail are now reporting that City will use the money from the sale of Jesus to fund the deal for the Leeds midfielder.

The Mail states that Arsenal are the club expected to seal a £50m deal for the City forward in the next seven to 10 days which will bring an end to the hunt for their number one target. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian for weeks and despite other clubs joining the race along the way, Mikel Arteta now looks set to get his man, with the London club said to be growing in confidence that the deal is nearly done.

Man City have got the best deal in this scenario

This is a great bit of business from City’s point of view as the Manchester club are getting rid of a player they don’t need in order to sign a midfielder who can certainly help the club forward. Phillips has been linked to many big clubs in recent months and the 26-year-old has already shown on many occasions with England that he is more than ready for the step up.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners have now got the forward they wanted but with just one year left on his current deal with Man City, the London club have definitely paid over the top for Jesus, especially considering that the Brazilian isn’t an out and out striker. The 25-year-old might be exactly what Arsenal needs but as of right now, it is City who are getting the best deal out of all the clubs involved.