Manchester City closing in on £45m deal to sign Leeds United star

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the English defensive midfielder is set to join Pep Guardiola’s Citizens in a deal worth £45m.

? EXCL: Man City have reached agreement with Leeds to sign midfielder Kalvin Phillips. £42m + £3m — with Darko Gyabi joining #LUFC separately for £5m fixed. Clubs now in process of finalising deal for 26yo England int’l to join #MCFC @TheAthleticUK #LUFC https://t.co/i25RND4Ad5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2022

Phillips, 25, has two years left on his Leeds United contract and although very loyal to the Whites, it was inevitable he was heading for a club at the other end of the Premier League table.

Not only has the 25-year-old played a massive role in the Whites returning to the Premier League, but he has also broken through on the international stage and continues to be an important player for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

However, ahead of his impending transfer to the Etihad, fans of the Yorkshire-based club will be feeling bitterly disappointed that they’re set to lose one of their most loved players.

