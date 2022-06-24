Manchester United are said to be preparing a final offer to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Red Devils are refusing to give up in their bid to land the Dutch midfielder, though it seems they are close to their limit.

So far, Barcelona have resisted offers, despite being willing to sell de Jong demanding as much as £68.7million to sell.

United are not said to be willing to pay quite that much, but they are said to be weighing up a fresh offer.

According to Sport (paper edition), the offer will be United’s last, and it is likely to be worth £60million plus add-ons.

It will be interesting to see how Barcelona respond to that offer, particularly given it may be their only chance to sell de Jong this summer.

There hasn’t been talk of any rival interest, with de Jong admitting he is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

It will likely come down to just how desperate Barcelona are for the money, and they should be less desperate after members approved a motion to sell two sets of assets in order to raise large amounts of money.