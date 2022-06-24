Manchester United are set to miss out on Dutch international Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia established himself as a regular for Feyenoord over the last few years, and has recently been promoted to the Dutch national team.

His performances have attracted the interest of multiple clubs around Europe, including Newcastle and Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

However, the report also claims that Lyon are hoping they have won the race to secure the signature of the 22-year-old. The French club have submitted a £12m bid, with Manchester United and Newcastle yet to follow up on their interest.

With Manchester United so focused on securing the signing of fellow Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, it appears they’re sacrificing other transfer targets.

A left-back may not be on top of Erik ten Hag’s priorities, but competition for Luke Shaw would be welcomed. After signing Alex Telles in 2020, the Brazilian left-back failed to impress during his time at Manchester United so far.

Manchester United fans may be growing increasingly frustrated at their lack of transfer activity, and there’s no doubt they’re in desperate need of reinforcements after such a disappointing season.