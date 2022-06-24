Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is set to raid his former club Chelsea for left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian defender spent last season on loan at Lyon, where he became a regular for the French side. Emerson has failed to cement a place in the Chelsea team since joining in 2018, and he could be set to leave the club this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sarri is considering making a move for Emerson this summer, raiding his former club, Chelsea.

Emerson has fallen behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso in the pecking order at Chelsea, so it’ll be no surprise to see him seek a move this summer.

Emerson’s Chelsea days appear to be numbered.

The 27-year-old has only ever managed a maximum of 15 league games in one season at Stamford Bridge, and now a return to Italy could be on the cards.

Emerson spent some time in his home country whilst at Palermo and Roma, and Sarri is reportedly keen on working with the Italian left-back once again.

Despite Sarri not spending too long at Chelsea, he would have worked with Emerson for a short period, so he’s fully aware of his capabilities.