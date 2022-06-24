Newcastle have made a formal enquiry to Chelsea for striker Armando Broja, as they could miss out on Hugo Ekitike.

Broja spent last season out on loan at Southampton, and the Albanian striker enjoyed a successful time on the South Coast. Despite petering out towards the end of the season, Broja is only young, and didn’t look out of place in his first season in the Premier League.

Newcastle have now submitted a formal enquiry to Chelsea for Broja, as they’ve been unable to persuade Ekitike to join the club, according to The Northern Echo.

Eddie Howe brought in Chris Wood in January, but the former Burnley man failed to impress in his first few months at the club. With Callum Wilson suffering from regular injuries, Newcastle will be in the hunt for a new striker this summer as they look to build on their excellent end to the season.

Broja could be the ideal player to rotate with Wilson throughout the season, as the 20-year-old continues to develop and gain more Premier League experience.

Chelsea are unlikely to offer Broja as much first-team football as he’s hoping, so a move away from the club makes sense for all parties involved.