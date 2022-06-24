Newcastle one step away from signing long-term target

Newcastle United are one step away from signing Lille centre-back Sven Botman after chasing the Dutchman since January.

The Magpies have been long-term admirers of the 22-year-old and the defender was one of their primary targets for the centre-back role during the January transfer window. The Premier League side missed out on the Dutch international then but are now close to securing his signature reports Sportitalia.

Newcastle’s main competitors for Botman were AC Milan but the Italian champions never submitted a bid for the 22-year-old and their hesitancy has now cost them in the race for the Dutchman’s signature with official news set to come in the next few hours states Sportitalia.

The fee Newcastle will pay for Botman is reportedly around £30million including add-ons reports the Express, the third bid in their attempt to sign the 22-year-old after the Premier League club saw two offers rejected by Lille for the left-footed centre-back in January.

Botman has a contract with Lille until 2025 and has been a crucial player for the French side since joining the club back in 2020 from Ajax. The Dutch international has gone on to play 62 times for the club in Ligue 1 and played a very important role in Les Dogues’ run to the Ligue 1 title last season.

This will come as incredible news to Newcastle fans as the club adds more quality to their ever-growing impressive squad which they hope will push them up the Premier League table next season.