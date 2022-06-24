Paul Pogba documentary receives horrendous rating and becomes worst show on IMDb

Last Friday saw the release of Paul Pogba’s documentary on Amazon Prime and the show has now gone on to become the worst-rated series on the popular site IMDb. 

The documentary titled ‘The Pogmentary’ shows an insight into the World Cup winner’s personal and professional life, commencing at the end of the 2020/21 campaign. The series primarily focused on the midfielder mulling over a decision on his future as his contract at Old Trafford ticked into its final 12 months and the show ended up causing some controversy within the football community.

A week later the series appears to have flopped badly following its release, with the French star’s show receiving a hopeless overall rating score of one star on IMDb.

The Pogmentary has received a rating of one on IMDb
At present, Pogba has more important matters to deal with as the midfielder is set to join Juventus during the summer window for free. The French international left Juventus for €100million six years ago to move to England and will now return after an underwhelming spell with Man United and will be hoping to rediscover his best form in a black and white shirt from next season onwards.

This puts an end to Pogba’s time at Man United where the midfielder made 157 Premier League appearances for the club, in which the Frenchman scored 29 goals and assisted a further 38 for the Red Devils. The 29-year-olds time at United was underwhelming considering the hype around his transfer but will now look to rediscover his form in Italy and will hope for better ratings than a one on a matchday.

 

 

