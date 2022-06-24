PSG considering making a move for Everton star

PSG are considering making a move for Everton striker Moise Kean, who is currently on loan at Juventus.

Kean is currently in the middle of a two-year loan deal at Juventus, with the Italian club having an obligation to buy the Italian striker upon the end of the loan deal.

The 22-year-old struggled during his time in England, and he could be on the move once again.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SPORT), PSG are considering a move for their former striker. Juventus would have to purchase Kean early in order to move him on, and PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes could be used in a potential swap deal.

Kean enjoyed his best goalscoring season whilst at PSG, scoring 13 league goals. With Lionel Messi and Neymar both now into their thirties, Kean could be the man to take them forward in the long term.

At only 22 years old, Kean has yet to hit the heights expected of him when he burst onto the scene, but he has plenty of time to reach his full potential.

Due to Everton’s financial difficulties, it makes sense for them to allow Juventus to purchase Kean early, so they can use the money to strengthen their squad this summer.