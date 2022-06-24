After leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, Jesse Lingard is now a free agent.

The England international failed to extend his contract at Old Trafford and will now spend the summer looking for another club.

Although rumoured to be wanted by both West Ham and Newcastle United, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has warned the ex-United midfielder that he may need to lower his expectations.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT recently, Jordan said: “The bottom line is who is going to pay what Jesse Lingard wants.

“West Ham and Newcastle, whilst both of those clubs will feel they are in the ascendancy, Jesse Lingard leaving Manchester United and dropping into West Ham or Newcastle isn’t showing his career is in an upward direction.

“So, he has to perhaps be more realistic. The assumption you don’t have to pay something for a player, it enables you to have the opportunity to bolster their wages. But clubs aren’t going to set a precedent.

“There was a battle with West Ham to get them Kurt Zouma’s expectation of wages. I don’t know where Lingard’s career goes. He would probably have to step down in expectation, if he’s asking between £150k-200k-a-week, then I am not sure who he is going to get that from? Abroad either because we tend to pay the most wages.”

