Spanish club enquired about Liverpool star ahead of move to Italy

Liverpool striker Divock Origi is set to join AC Milan next week but a Spanish club enquired about the Belgian weeks ago before a deal with the Serie A champions was set.

That club is said to be Villarreal reports Fabrizio Romano but Origi only wanted to join Milan this summer and therefore rejected the La Liga side’s approach.

Origi will join Milan for free next week and has reportedly signed a three-year contract worth around €3.5m per season with the Serie A champions states Sport Mediaset.

Divock Origi will be announced as new AC Milan signing next week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2022

The Liverpool striker will leave the club after eight years having joined the Reds way back in 2014 and has made 174 appearances for the Merseyside club. The Belgian will walk away from Anfield with 41 goals and 14 assists to his name and a legacy forever written in the history books.

Origi unexpectedly became a cult hero amongst Liverpool fans thanks to the many big moments the 27-year-old produced in a red shirt but the Belgian is now set for a new challenge in Italy where he will hope to establish himself as a starter and a big player for the Rossoneri.