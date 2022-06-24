Todd Boehly makes Thomas Tuchel hugely exciting Chelsea promise

Chelsea, now under new ownership, are heading for an important summer transfer window.

The Blues, who bid farewell to long-term owner Roman Abramovich earlier in the year, are now being overseen by American business tycoon and billionaire Todd Boehly.

With Boehly now settled into life in London and with several senior staff changes already confirmed, including director Marina Granovskaia, who will depart in favour of a new sporting director, the next few months are going to be very interesting.

When it comes to the club’s playing squad, the most notable saga, which surrounds star striker Romelu Lukaku, finally appears to be coming to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the powerhouse forward is close to being confirmed as an Inter Milan player again. The Belgium international, who re-join the Blues last summer, will return to the San Siro and spend the 2022-23 season on loan with the Nerazzurri.

Ahead of Lukaku’s impending temporary departure, according to a recent report from the Telegraph, the Blues’ new owner has promised manager Thomas Tuchel as many as six new summer signings with a replacement attacker believed to be high on the list.

Although some targets are mentioned, the most interesting discussion comes from the fact that the Blues may not be able to sign a like-for-like striker replacement and therefore, may have to settle for an alternative – perhaps a player who is more natural when playing in wider positions.

Ajax’s Antony and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling have been two names linked with summer moves to Stamford Bridge.

